Themes Management Co LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,428 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Themes Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citic Securities raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here