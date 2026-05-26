Themes Management Co LLC Invests $959,000 in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $12,810,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,311,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $93,113,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HSBC by 63.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in HSBC by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 118,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $315.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $94.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

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