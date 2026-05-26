Themes Management Co LLC Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000. RTX comprises about 4.0% of Themes Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RTX by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,456 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: A bullish note on RTX said the stock could have about 14% upside to $201.85, supported by a $271 billion backlog, strong Q1 organic growth, and efficient cash flow generation. RTX Corporation: A Dual Cycle Profile In Play

A bullish note on RTX said the stock could have about 14% upside to $201.85, supported by a $271 billion backlog, strong Q1 organic growth, and efficient cash flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage comparing AeroVironment and RTX reiterated RTX’s appeal as militaries increase spending on missile defense, autonomous systems, and integrated targeting technologies. AeroVironment vs. RTX: Which Aerospace-Defense Stock Has the Edge?

Analyst coverage comparing AeroVironment and RTX reiterated RTX’s appeal as militaries increase spending on missile defense, autonomous systems, and integrated targeting technologies. Positive Sentiment: The same aerospace-defense comparison article was republished by Zacks, adding visibility to RTX’s defense-growth narrative. AeroVironment vs. RTX: Which Aerospace-Defense Stock Has the Edge?

The same aerospace-defense comparison article was republished by Zacks, adding visibility to RTX’s defense-growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer tech stories referenced “RTX” in Nvidia GPU product names, but they are unrelated to RTX Corporation and should not materially affect the stock.

Several consumer tech stories referenced “RTX” in Nvidia GPU product names, but they are unrelated to RTX Corporation and should not materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: No clear company-specific negative catalyst appeared in the latest headlines; however, the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting traders may still view the recent pullback cautiously.

RTX Stock Up 0.0%

RTX stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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