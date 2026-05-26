Themes Management Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.0% of Themes Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,064,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 182.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 37,014 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,018,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $533.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company's 50 day moving average is $575.32 and its 200 day moving average is $556.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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