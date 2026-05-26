Themes Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 11,758 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 1.8% of Themes Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $280.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $247.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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