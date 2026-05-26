Themes Management Co LLC Takes $742,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $358.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.60 and a 200-day moving average of $271.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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