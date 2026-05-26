Themes Management Co LLC Takes Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,626 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Transdigm Group makes up about 1.6% of Themes Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 404 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,212.37 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,284.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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