Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO is Unisphere Establishment's 2nd Largest Position

Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 8.5% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned approximately 0.55% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,012,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $567.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.01 and a 200 day moving average of $513.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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