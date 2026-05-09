Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,451 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.4% of Ethic Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $619.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $464.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.53 and a 200-day moving average of $546.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Article

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Article

Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Article

Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Article

Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target on Thermo Fisher from $675 to $615, which can weigh on sentiment even though the firm kept an overweight rating. Article

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $2,963,544. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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