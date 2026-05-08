Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 171.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,544 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $473.58 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $493.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $623.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here