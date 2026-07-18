Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,938 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $84,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,406,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,706 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $770,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,462,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $602.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.36 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $484.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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