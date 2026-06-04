Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,430 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $474.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $480.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.17. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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