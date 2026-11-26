Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025,571 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 29,207 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.82% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $2,042,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa Britt sold 2,831 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $1,999,959.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,562. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $683.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $685.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.27 and a 1 year high of $727.56. The firm has a market cap of $254.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.40 by $0.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and supplies products and services used in scientific research, healthcare and the life sciences. Its offerings include laboratory instruments, analytical equipment, reagents, chemicals, consumables, software and services for customers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical laboratories, universities and government agencies. The company's businesses span life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services.

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