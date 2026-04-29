Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $623.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $470.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $497.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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