Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418,582 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 44,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,401,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,789,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150,668 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $448.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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