Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,234 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $173,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $623.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $479.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,544. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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