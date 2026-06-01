Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,722 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 169,471 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.50% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $66,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $308.10 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.04 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability.

Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year.

Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year. Positive Sentiment: Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory.

Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Article Title

HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Article Title

Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum.

Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Melius and Alembic both trimmed their Q2 2026 EPS estimates, which points to some near-term softness even as later-period forecasts improved.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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