Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,909 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Corpay makes up 1.0% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.29% of Corpay worth $60,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Corpay by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $266,190,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $362.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.88. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $364.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.30. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 14,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,016,388.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,894.40. This trade represents a 43.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $6,126,597. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Corpay Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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