Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 398.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,880 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,006.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2%

URI stock opened at $998.03 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $860.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $681.98 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report).

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