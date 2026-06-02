Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,963 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Target were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Target by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Target by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Target by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Target's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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