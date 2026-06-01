Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $39.26 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,372 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,818 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.83% of Post worth $39,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Post by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 332.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,990.35. This represents a 29.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $91.93 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Post from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POST

Post News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: A new comparison/review article on Post Holdings and Lancaster Colony (Marzetti) may be prompting relative-value discussion among investors. Post NYSE: POST & Marzetti NASDAQ: MZTI Critical Review

A new comparison/review article on Post Holdings and Lancaster Colony (Marzetti) may be prompting relative-value discussion among investors. Neutral Sentiment: POST’s latest earnings showed an EPS beat, but revenue missed estimates, which may be keeping sentiment cautious rather than strongly bullish.

POST’s latest earnings showed an EPS beat, but revenue missed estimates, which may be keeping sentiment cautious rather than strongly bullish. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading near its 52-week low and below key moving averages, a sign that technical trends are still working against the shares.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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