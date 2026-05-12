MP Materials Is Quietly Building a Rare Earth Powerhouse

In 2025, rare earth elements company MP Materials NYSE: MP was indisputably one of the market's most discussed and best-performing stocks. Shares ended the year up approximately 224%, buoyed by investments from the U.S. government and deals with massive companies like Apple NASDAQ: AAPL.

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Although headlines around this name have died down a bit in 2026, MP Materials continues to perform impressively.

Shares are up more than 30% on the year, and investors just received an update in the form of MP’s latest earnings report.

The company’s Q1 2026 results show that the ambitious goals it set out to achieve are proceeding according to plan. Here’s what investors need to know.

MP Posts Strong Beats on Sales and EPS

In Q1 2026, MP posted revenue of $90.65 million, an increase of approximately 49% year over year (YOY). This was a big shift from just two quarters ago, when revenue fell by 15% YOY, and is one example of how MP’s strategy is playing out.

In Q3 2025, revenue dropped not due to demand weakness, but rather because of the company’s agreement with the U.S. government. With this agreement, starting in July 2025, MP was no longer allowed to sell rare earth concentrate to China. This created a significant but temporary hole in its revenue. Now, the firm’s sales are turning that corner, with Q1 revenue exceeding expectations of $72.82 million.

The company’s agreement with the U.S. government is also making a financial impact in a very positive way. In addition to strong sales, the company recorded $42.27 million in price protection agreement (PPA) income. This is where the U.S. government pays the difference between the market price of MP’s Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) products and $110 per kg. Adding in the firm’s PPA income, consolidated revenue was $132.9 million, more than double its $60.8 million in revenue a year ago.

The combination of these factors allowed MP to post adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 3 cents. This compares very favorably to a loss of 12 cents a year ago. Importantly, the firm beat estimates for a loss of 1 cent during the quarter.

MP Sees Record Production, Key Initiatives Stay on Schedule

On the operational front, MP continues to make strong progress. Rare earth oxide (REO) production hit a Q1 record of 12,983 metric tons, up 6% YOY. REO is part of the feedstock used to make NdPr, and the company saw record NdPr production of 917 metric tons, up 63% YOY.

Through improvements in REO and NdPr operations, the company remains on track to hit its NdPr production target of 500 metric tons a month by the end of the year. At around 1,500 metric tons a quarter, this would be more than a 60% improvement over the firm’s run rate in Q1.

The company also broke ground on its key “10X” facility. This is the site announced upon its agreement with the U.S. government, and it will be MP’s second magnet manufacturing facility. Through 10X and its first facility, Independence, the company plans to scale its annual magnet production capacity to 10,000 metric tons.

That target compares to the original 1,000 metric tons in capacity at Independence, hence the name "10X." This demonstrates the significant ramp-up taking place and the substantial room for growth in MP’s business as it brings more capacity online. The company expects magnet sales from Independence to begin in the second half of 2026.

Heavy rare earth elements were also a discussion point. Heavy rare earths, including elements such as terbium and dysprosium, play a role in some of the most advanced rare-earth applications. MP noted that the ramp-up of its heavy rare earth separation capabilities remains on track, with commissioning expected in Q2.

Additionally, the company is actively working to improve the chemistry of its magnets to require fewer heavy rare earths. This is key, as heavy rare earths are highly expensive, and MP’s Mountain Pass mine is not rich in them. By reducing the reliance on heavies, the firm can keep customer costs down and be in a better position to serve emerging applications like robotics, drones, and defense.

Amid investing in these various priorities, MP appears to be staying on budget. The company continues to expect its full-year capital expenditures to be in the range of $500 million to $600 million.

MP Executes Well as Supply and Demand Dynamics Improve

Financially, MP posted strong beats on the top and bottom lines. Operationally, there were no big surprises. For a company operating in the often-unpredictable mining industry, that is what markets like to see.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Price Chart for Tuesday, May, 12, 2026

Notably, MP continues to sit on a lot of cash, ending the quarter with a balance of $1.7 billion when including short-term investments. This gives the company a strong ability to continue pursuing its long-term objectives.

From a supply-and-demand standpoint, the company remains in an advantageous position. The firm notes that REO will be a “binding constraint" on non-China rare earth magnet production for at least the next five years. Lynas Rare Earths OTCMKTS: LYSCF, another key player in the rare earth space, has committed much of its capacity to Japan. This puts MP in a strong position to support other markets, supporting its outlook.

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