Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $49.33 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 83,719 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.48% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $49,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Key Headlines Impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted near- and medium-term earnings forecasts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, including FY2026 EPS to $21.72 from $18.70 and FY2027 EPS to $22.26 from $20.87, which suggests improving earnings power and supports a higher valuation.

Zacks Research lifted near- and medium-term earnings forecasts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, including FY2026 EPS to $21.72 from $18.70 and FY2027 EPS to $22.26 from $20.87, which suggests improving earnings power and supports a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly estimates were also raised, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2028, reinforcing optimism around the company’s growth outlook.

Several quarterly estimates were also raised, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2028, reinforcing optimism around the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The recent publication of Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 results for Ziihera in The New England Journal of Medicine adds another potential catalyst by highlighting durable survival benefits in HER2+ gastroesophageal cancer. Article Title

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $236.49 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $243.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,818.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $235,443.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,305.28. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 384,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,281,921. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,028 shares of company stock worth $2,522,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here