Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of INTU opened at $353.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.50 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $388.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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