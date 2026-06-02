Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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