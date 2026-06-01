Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,482 shares of the company's stock after selling 131,404 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,263,000 after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers.

Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer kept an outperform rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Oppenheimer kept an rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a Sell rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading.

Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers.

Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns remain around labor practices, workplace safety, and a shareholder vote on a human rights policy, which could add reputational and governance pressure on the stock over time.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE DG opened at $110.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here