Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,021.31 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,030.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,053.05. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's payout ratio is 57.53%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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