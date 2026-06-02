Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,136,407 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,524 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,136,407 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,745,127 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,047,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,097,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,830,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 9,554,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 164,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%.The business had revenue of ($114.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 119.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.06.

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About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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