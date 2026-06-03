Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 78,894 Shares of Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,458 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,894 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.19% of Atkore worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atkore by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 15.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,779 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,362 shares of the company's stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $90.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $731.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Atkore's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,370,998.70. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $242,839.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,007.43. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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