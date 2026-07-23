Thor Industries, Inc. $THO Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 2,594.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,492 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,061 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Thor Industries Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $109.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Thor Industries to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.44.

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Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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