Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,378 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Read Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $79.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company's fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

See Also

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