Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 51,741 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 51,741 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $42,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.71.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3%

LYB stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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