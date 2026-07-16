Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $819,000 in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company's stock worth $238,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company's stock worth $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,750,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

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Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $6,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $53,489,169.08. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $27,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,701,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,388,414.30. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock worth $68,567,633. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.1%

ROIV opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

See Also

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