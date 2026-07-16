Three Seasons Wealth LLC Sells 13,590 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Three Seasons Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 7.0%

NYSE GLW opened at $174.44 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $271.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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