Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 14,110 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,285,608,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,891,845,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,134 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.95. The stock has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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