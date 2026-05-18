Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 48,286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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