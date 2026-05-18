Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 72,504 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,504 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,620,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,631,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 897,786 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,741,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,063,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,415 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth.

Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts.

Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow.

Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst.

Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer continues to face concerns about declining COVID-related sales and looming patent expirations, which have weighed on the stock even after earnings beat expectations.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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