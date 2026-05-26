Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 79,828 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 79,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DOC opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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