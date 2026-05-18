Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 83,884 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,318 shares of company stock worth $87,212,814. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $302.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $310.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $260.38.

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Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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