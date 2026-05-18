Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 465.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,598 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 206,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in General Motors were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. GM earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Zacks GM growth stock article

Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. GM battery plant pause article

GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. GM Silverado changes article

GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. GM privacy penalty article GM transmission lawsuit article

GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: News that GM and peers have cut more than 20,000 U.S. salaried jobs underscores industry restructuring pressures and the challenge of balancing cost cuts with future growth investments. Detroit automakers job cuts article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GM opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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