Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,098,823,000 after purchasing an additional 189,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $445,538,000 after buying an additional 3,885,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $357,221,000 after buying an additional 169,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,718,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $337,068,000 after buying an additional 1,834,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Lattice Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $129.07.

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Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $120.11 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $130.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 857.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 6,279 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $615,907.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,519.72. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,901,328. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,524. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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