Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 112,104 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Edison International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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