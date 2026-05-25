Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 474.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $127.82 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sun Communities's payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,287,280.17. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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