Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.65 Million Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 9,024.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,881 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 334,178 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of UL Solutions worth $26,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 price objective on UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Price Performance

UL Solutions stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $107.54.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from UL Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,700. The trade was a 37.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $1,144,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 188,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,240,250.18. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $3,655,055 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

See Also

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