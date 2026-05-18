Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.23 Million Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,357 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in McDonald's were worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 927,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 766.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $269,134,000 after buying an additional 783,416 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $276.42 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.98 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.02. The company has a market cap of $196.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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