Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,092 shares of the company's stock after selling 571,519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Schneider National worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 36.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 136.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SNDR opened at $33.44 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Schneider National announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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