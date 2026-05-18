Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 227,581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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