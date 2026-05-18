Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 206.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,360 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,094 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in RTX were worth $32,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

RTX stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here