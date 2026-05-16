Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 651,602 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 651,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.33% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $75,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Get Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Further Reading

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