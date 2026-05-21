Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.48. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $119,002.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,207.22. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $30,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,427.46. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,712 shares of company stock worth $5,802,899. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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